From Spain: why Florentino doesn’t want Pogba at Real Madrid

The future of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba remains in doubt.



Pogba, who is expected to leave United after a disappointing campaign that saw the side finish 6th, has been heavily linked with a return to former team Juventus as well as Real Madrid.



Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants his fellow Frenchman to join him in the Spanish capital however Florentino Perez is not keen on the idea.



According to As, Zizou would have put Pogba at the top of his list of midfield reinforcements, but the president doesn't seem willing to satisfy his request, as he prefers Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.



The Bianconeri are now in pole position to bring Pogba back to Turin.



