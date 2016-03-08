From Spain: Yes to Valverde, no to Pogba from Real
28 December at 10:40Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have ended their interest in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
After that admission, Pogba was heavily linked with Real along with his former club Juventus but none of them were able to meet United’s valuation of the player.
As per the latest report, Real have now ended their interest in Pogba after the emergence of Federico Valverde as one of the most in-form midfielders in Europe.
The report stated that the Los Blancos’ President Florentino Perez believes that Valverde is one of the best in his position and has also informed manager Zinedine Zidane that the club will not make a move for the World Cup-winning midfielder in the upcoming transfer windows.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments