From Spain: Zidane still wants Juve target Pogba at Real, Perez prefers Eriksen
05 December at 09:20Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane is still eager to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he publically admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Back then, there were reports of concrete interest from the likes of Real and Italian Serie A giants Juventus in Pogba but both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of the player.
As per the latest report, Zidane is still eager to bring the World Cup winning midfielder to the club in January and is pushing the hierarchy to make a move for him.
The report further stated that Pogba does not satisfy club president Florentino Perez who is more inclined towards making a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen who is in the final year of his contract and is likely to be available for cheap.
