From Spain: Zidane takes James Rodriguez off the market

15 August at 18:35
Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly taken a u-turn in the situation of James Rodriguez, with reports in Spain claiming that he has been taken off the market by the Los Blancos.

Rodriguez has been heavily linked with moves to Napoli and Atletico Madrid and while he wanted to leave, Napoli could reportedly never match Real Madrid's valuation of the Columbian.

Cadena Cope, always well informed about the business in Madrid, say that Florentino Perez has decided to remove James from the market.

The decision is reportedly final and Real will not allow the playmaker to leave on a dry loan deal or on an initial loan deal with the option/obligation to buy. This decision could probably have been taken because of Marco Asensio's injury and Real's struggles about getting Neymar from PSG.

Initially, it was believed that Zidane doesn't see James as part of his project heading into the 2019-20 season, but things now seem to have changed dramatically.


 

