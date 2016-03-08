From Spain: Zidane to be announced as Real Madrid manager today
11 March at 15:35Multiple reports from Spain are claiming that Zinedine Zidane is set to be the next Real Madrid manager, with Marca claiming that he will be announced as the next manager today.
Zidane left Real Madrid as the club's boss at the end of last season, days after the club had won their third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown by beating Liverpool in the final.
Marca claim that Solari will be sacked very soon after a meeting with the club's Board of Directors at 18:00 Spanish time today. After that, they are expected Zidane to return to the helm of affairs at the club.
Marca state that Solari is convinced that he is about to be sacked very soon and Zidane was always Florentino Perez's first choice, but he took some convincing to re-take the job.
They are expecting the decision to be announced by today and Zidane is expected to be taking training by tomorrow or Wednesday.
La Sexta and El Chiringuito also claim the same.
Go to comments