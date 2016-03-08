From Spain: Zidane wants return to France

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to return to France as he knows that his days as the Real manager are numbered.

AS editor Manuel Esteban has tweeted about the situation of the former Juventus playmaker and he believes that Zidane has accepted that he won't last too long at the Los Blancos.

 
Esteban also claims that Zidane has launched attempts to go back to France and manage a French club- something which is a dream for him. He is hopeful that Paris Saint-Germain make him their next manager after Thomas Tuchel.

