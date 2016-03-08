From Suso to Donnarumma: the latest on possible AC Milan departures
13 June at 13:00AC Milan have signed Rade Krunic from Empoli and seem to be ready to make even more incoming operations. However, at the same time the Rossoneri must not forget that due to budgetary reasons, important sales will also have to be made. Today's edition of Tuttosport analyzed the situation and the individual players who could leave the San Siro.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the names who could generate a big capital gain for the club, as he is valued at about 60 million euros. Furthermore, the club would save a lot on the salary (6 million euros per season). Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are said to be the teams most interested in the young goalkeeper.
Another player who could allow Milan to improve their accounts is Suso. The Spanish attacker has a 40 million euros release clause in his contract and a salary of 2.5 million euros plus bonuses.
It will be necessary to see if any club will be ready to offer the money requested by the club, as the Rossoneri do not intend to make discounts with respect to the clause. Atletico Madrid have been expressing their interest in the winger in the past few days.
Even Franck Kessie's position is not safe. Valued at about 40 million euros, the Ivorian midfielder is appreciated by Premier League clubs. Lucas Biglia's future is also uncertain as the Argentinian earns 3.5 million euros per season and Milan would like to get rid of the player.
The Rossoneri are also looking for a new left-back and will have to sell at least two of the three that are at the club. Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic are all considered transferable and the offers will be evaluated.
It remains to be seen what will be done with Samu Castillejo, who could play as a second striker in Marco Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation, though it is not his ideal role. Andre Silva's future, after a mixed loan spell at Sevilla, is also in the balance.
