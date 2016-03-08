From Suso to Montolivo: half of the AC Milan team can leave this summer
21 April at 10:45How to change? Leonardo and Maldini are considering many aspects for the AC Milan team of the future. Regardless of how the Serie A campaign will end, with the Champions League still within reach, despite the disappointing result against Parma, there will be a profound reconstruction in the summer.
The squad available to Gattuso, on more than one occasion, did not seem up to par. Milan lacks solutions and above all leadership on the field. It lacks players able to make the qualitative leap, to drag the teammates in complicated moments, profiles that the Rossoneri are looking for in the market.
The incoming market will be very active, especially in the case of Champions League qualification but the outgoing one will be equally important. Half of the team, maybe even more, has their suitcase in hand.
Starting from the goalkeeping position, Antonio Donnarumma, in January near to Olympiacos, is now in the hunt for a club that will guarantee him a starting spot.
In the defence, Ivan Strinic will leave, while Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate have little chances of renewing, while there are many doubts about Diego Laxalt, who has never fully convinced and could be used in an exchange deal.
The farewells of Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri are certain, for Franck Kessie it will depend on the offers, also valid for the attack and for Suso, fundamental for Gattuso but absolutely expendable for Leonardo and Maldini.
