However, RB Leipzig wants to keep their midfielder for next season and have therefore slapped a price tag of over €55m on Forsberg, according to the same source. Instead, the German side could offer the Swede a new contract.

Rumours began to spread as early as last summer, and Forsberg added fuel to the matter as he tweeted "Thanks for everything" just a couple of weeks ago.

According to Expressen, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are in pole position to sign the player this summer. In fact, Forsberg's agent (Hasan Cetinkaya) has had several meetings with representatives from the clubs mentioned.



Forsberg signed a new contract with his club just one year ago, and it seems the Germans could offer him an extension in order to keep him from leaving, which could make Sweden's best-paid footballer.



READ MORE: Alex Sandro, the truth about his meeting with Juventus