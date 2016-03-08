From the Derby della Madonnina to the El Clasico: the biggest derbies in the world and their stats

Tonight the 223rd Milan derby will take place at the San Siro. Today's matchup might be one of the most important matches between the two sides of the last two years, with a lot at stake for both teams, as the big goal is to secure a spot in the next edition of the Champions League.



The teams arrive at the match with different mood: Gattuso's team is going through a good moment and has overtaken Inter in the standings, while the situation is completely different for Spalletti's team, which was eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt only 4 days ago.



But who has won more derbies between Milan and Inter and what are the other big rivalries across the world which attract great attention of the football world?



