From the renewal with AC Milan to PSG: Donnarumma's situation
12 September at 12:00Donnarumma is a certainty for AC Milan. The Italian goalkeeper is not only the youngest (20 years) in Giampaolo's squad, but he is also the one with the most appearances for the Rossoneri, having registered a total of 166 games.
For the team, therefore, he represents a strong point. In fact, in 2019, he is the goalkeeper with the highest save percentage in the European top five leagues (81.9%), ahead of Atletico Madrid's Oblak (81.2%) and Torino's Sirigu (79.2%), via ACMilanData.
Gigio is also the highest-paid Milan player with a salary of €6m per year until 2021. The Rossoneri are willing to extend the goalkeeper's contract with the same salary, as he is their top player. However, the agent Mino Raiola is expected to request an increase, we have learned.
So far, there have been no contacts between the parties. The last took place in June when PSG made an offer for the goalkeeper, which was rejected by Milan. According to Gazzetta (via calciomercato.com), the French side could make a new attempt next summer.
