From the San Siro to the Stadio Olimpico: Serie A stadiums remember Davide Astori

Al tredicesimo minuto, il commosso omaggio di tutta la "Sardegna Arena" a #Astori#CagliariInter

Minuto 1⃣3⃣, 1⃣3⃣secondi di applausi.

Ricordiamo con un caloroso applauso, ad un anno dalla sua scomparsa, il Capitano della Fiorentina Davide Astori, straordinario esempio di correttezza e lealtà sportiva #CiaoDavide #DA13

13' | 1-0



Il derby si ferma per ricordare Davide Astori ad un anno dalla scomparsa#LazioRoma

Tomorrow it will be exactly a year since Davide Astori died ahead of Fiorentina's matchup against Udinese. Italian football has decided to pay homage to the former Fiorentina, AC Milan and AS Roma player. All Serie A matches will stop play in the 13th minute of the match, as Davide wore the shirt number 13 throughout his career, inspired by his idol, Alessandro Nesta.During yesterday's and Friday's Serie A matches, the players, coaches, fans and everyone in the stands of the Sardegna Arena, the Stadio Carlo Castellani, the San Siro and the Stadio Olimpico paid their respect towards the deceased Astori and clapped for a consecutive 13 seconds with Davide's photo displayed on the screens at the respective stadiums.AC Milan's ultras, the Curva Sud, even sung a chorus for the former Fiorentina captain, as he grew up in the Rossoneri youth sector together with, among others, Alessandro Matri, who was framed by the cameras with a moved look on the Sassuolo bench.