From the San Siro to the Stadio Olimpico: Serie A stadiums remember Davide Astori
During yesterday's and Friday's Serie A matches, the players, coaches, fans and everyone in the stands of the Sardegna Arena, the Stadio Carlo Castellani, the San Siro and the Stadio Olimpico paid their respect towards the deceased Astori and clapped for a consecutive 13 seconds with Davide's photo displayed on the screens at the respective stadiums.
AC Milan's ultras, the Curva Sud, even sung a chorus for the former Fiorentina captain, as he grew up in the Rossoneri youth sector together with, among others, Alessandro Matri, who was framed by the cameras with a moved look on the Sassuolo bench.
|13' DAVIDE— Inter (@Inter) March 1, 2019
Al tredicesimo minuto, il commosso omaggio di tutta la "Sardegna Arena" a #Astori#CagliariInter pic.twitter.com/5igN651cNp
Minuto 1⃣3⃣, 1⃣3⃣secondi di applausi.— Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) March 2, 2019
Ricordiamo con un caloroso applauso, ad un anno dalla sua scomparsa, il Capitano della Fiorentina Davide Astori, straordinario esempio di correttezza e lealtà sportiva #CiaoDavide #DA13 pic.twitter.com/hb4EV2At0S
Ciao Davide #DA13 #MilanSassuolo pic.twitter.com/fJRBEjDybt— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 2, 2019
13': #DA13 #LazioRoma pic.twitter.com/z5ugHwdIq2— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 2, 2019
13' | 1-0— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 2, 2019
Il derby si ferma per ricordare Davide Astori ad un anno dalla scomparsa#LazioRoma pic.twitter.com/LwhcutdlG3
