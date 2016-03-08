From the San Siro to the Stadio Olimpico: Serie A stadiums remember Davide Astori

03 March at 12:00
Tomorrow it will be exactly a year since Davide Astori died ahead of Fiorentina's matchup against Udinese. Italian football has decided to pay homage to the former Fiorentina, AC Milan and AS Roma player. All Serie A matches will stop play in the 13th minute of the match, as Davide wore the shirt number 13 throughout his career, inspired by his idol, Alessandro Nesta.

During yesterday's and Friday's Serie A matches, the players, coaches, fans and everyone in the stands of the Sardegna Arena, the  Stadio Carlo Castellani, the San Siro and the Stadio Olimpico paid their respect towards the deceased Astori and clapped for a consecutive 13 seconds with Davide's photo displayed on the screens at the respective stadiums.

AC Milan's ultras, the Curva Sud, even sung a chorus for the former Fiorentina captain, as he grew up in the Rossoneri youth sector together with, among others, Alessandro Matri, who was framed by the cameras with a moved look on the Sassuolo bench.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Spal
Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.