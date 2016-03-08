From the trequartista to a three-man defence: Gattuso studying alternatives for the 4-3-3
26 March at 14:15The 4-3-3 formation gave guarantees to Gennaro Gattuso throughout the season but it is starting to show some cracks. In the derby, for example, the limits of the formation were seen, as AC Milan had a lot of difficulties to create chances for Piatek.
In short, having a concrete alternative would be a good solution and Gattuso knows this well. In the closed-door friendly held last week at Milanello against Chiasso, the manager tried three different game systems.
As Tuttosport points out, knowing how to change formations during matches can be an additional weapon in the fight for the Champions League. The 4-3-3 will remain the reference formation but there could be variables. For example, the 4-2-3-1.
The two midfielders would be Bakayoko plus one between Biglia and Kessie and a trio of players behind the striker. This solution would allow a player (Paqueta) to be closer to Piatek, so as to support and supply the Polish attacker more.
The other solution studied by Gattuso and his collaborators is the 3-4-3 formation. To date, this hypothesis seems to be the least credited but it remains in the deck available to the coach, who has already used this game system in the past (even during the friendly against Chiasso).
