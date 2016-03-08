Real Madrid continue their search for a goalkeeper and are pushing for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, who, in turn, wants a return to the Spanish capital.According to the British media, the Belgian goalkeeper will only leave Chelsea to make a move to the Spanish giants. The 26-year-old recently spoke to the Mirror recently. Relaying his comments on the matter and how he has hinted at a move to Spain to join Real Madrid.“I have a preferred destination,” Courtois said.“I have some ideas in my mind, but I'm focusing on the World Cup and have pushed all decisions ahead until after the tournament.My kids are the most important for me. I haven’t seen them a lot in the last 18 months. Facetime is nice, but seeing them grow up is something different.”“My kids will play an important role in my decision.”Thibaut Courtois’ two children currently live in Madrid with his former partner Marta Dominguez.