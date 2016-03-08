From the UK: Juventus and Milan target elects to remain in Premier League
08 July at 16:00Milan and Juventus have been dealt a blow in their interest of English midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Rather than a move abroad to Italy, Wilshere is reportedly close to signing with Premier League side West Ham. The former Arsenal midfielder is ready to sign the new contract and, according to the Mirror, the official word could arrive tomorrow. The 26-year-old has already completed part of the medical visits, and now he is ready to sign a three-year contract of 100 thousand pounds a week.
Wilshere announced in June that he would be leaving the Emirates following the expiration of his contract. He completed his youth development in the Arsenal youth system before breaking into the senior team in 2008. Injuries have at times plagued his career but when healthy he should still have plenty left to offer at just 26 years of age.
