From the USA: Barça want Vela?
26 October at 12:15According to what has been reported in the USA, Barcelona are potentially considering a move for Mexican forward Carlos Vela to strengthen their attack in January.
Vela, formerly of Arsenal and Barça's fellow La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, currently plays for LAFC in the MLS and has been one of the stand-out performers in the MLS season that is currently coming to an end.
Therefore, it is not really any surprise that the forward is being linked with a team of Barcelona's calibre, having already experience in La Liga as well as a proven track record of goal scoring and assists.
