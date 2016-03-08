From Todibo to Matic: AC Milan's transfer market situation
29 December at 12:40After securing the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan are now focused on the defence, as reported by Sky Sport. The Rossoneri continue to negotiate for Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona but the obstacle at the moment is the agreement with Barcelona, which has not yet been reached. In the coming days, there will be contacts with the player's agent, to possibly understand his real intention to move to Milan.
And while the interest in Todibo is real and concrete, quite the opposite can be said in regards with Nemanja Matic, which appears to be an unfeasible operation, considering that to date there is no concrete interest on the part of the Rossoneri for a player with the characteristics of the Serbian.
And while Maldini and Boban are focused on purchases, they are also working on the outgoing moves, looking to thin out the squad at Pioli's disposal. The names of Borini and Rodriguez are on top of the departures' list. Borini is on Genoa's radar, while Watford has made a move for the Swiss fullback and have started first contacts.
