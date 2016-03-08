From Tonali to Castrovilli: Juventus are hunting for the new Pirlo
24 March at 13:30Juventus are looking rejuvenate their team in the upcoming transfer markets and build a young backbone for the future. The main area of concern in this respect is the midfield, where the Bianconeri are looking for their 'new Pirlo', with one candidate having an advantage over others, for clear reasons.
According to Tuttosport, the first name on the list is Sandro Tonali, who is experiencing a fantastic first season in Serie A. His origins in Lombardy and his haircut resemble a young Andrea Pirlo and even if his way of playing is less Pirlo-esque, since he plays more as a box-to-box midfielder, Juventus are convinced by the 19-year-old's abilities.
The Bianconeri appreciate Tonali's personality and the way he manages pressure and consider him ready for a big leap forward to a club like Juventus. Besides the Serie A champions, however, there are also many other teams interested in the midfielder, including Inter Milan, Manchester City or PSG. The estimated asking price is around 50-60 million euros and Paratici will have to face stiff competition.
But he also has several alternatives ready in the case that a deal is not worked out. Some roads lead to Rome: Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini are names of interest. The change of ownership of the Giallorossi, however, could complicate things a lot. Other roads lead to Florence, where in addition to Federico Chiesa, Juve also like Gaetano Castrovilli, who is having a fantastic season for Fiorentina.
