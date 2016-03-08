From Torreira to Veretout: AC Milan want to give Giampaolo a more technical midfield
18 June at 12:45AC Milan are looking to reinforce the team for their incoming coach Marco Giampaolo, who will sign his contract with the club tomorrow. Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are giving most attention to the midfield department, as reported by Tuttosport.
Gattuso's midfield was made up of mainly physical players, while Giampaolo's should be more technical. The Rossoneri, in addition to a regista, are looking for a mezzala who knows how to combine quality and strength. The names on top of the list are Veretout, Pellegrini and Praet. Veretout's agent met Maldini yesterday and at least 20 million euros will be necessary to guarantee the Fiorentina man's services.
Pellegrini, meanwhile, has a 30 million release clause and Praet is Giampaolo's pupil but Sampdoria want a lot of money to let the Belgian go. However, the great dream of the market remains Lucas Torreira, while Sensi is a concrete goal, provided that Sassuolo decides to lower its claims.
