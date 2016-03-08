...
From Tottenham without Kane to Portugal without CR7: 5 memorable victories without stars

09 May at 13:05
Tottenham defeated Ajax 3-2 yesterday with a magnificent comeback to secure a place in the Champions League final in Madrid and Mauricio Pochettino's team did it without their star player: Harry Kane.

Given the quality of Tottenham's team, the absence was perhaps not so significant. However, the Spurs had to deal with their captain also in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against a seemingly much stronger Manchester City side and prevailed nevertheless.

How many times, in the history of football, have the underprivileged prevailed? Balanced, quality teams that maybe at the decisive moment had to deal without their star or simply accomplished something remarkable without being able to rely on star players.

Click on the gallery to see the give matches that made football history, as the underdog teams managed to obtain important victories against all odds, writing themselves in the history books in an unforgettable manner.

