From Turin: All is not well in Juve’s camp after Super Cup final debacle

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly suffering from rift between players after a recent setback against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup final.The Turin-based club suffered a rather surprising 3-1 defeat against the Biancocelesti in the Super Cup final on Sunday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.It was Juve’s second 3-1 defeat against Lazio in the space of just two weeks and as per, the result did not get well amongst the players and things are looking rather uneasy in the camp of the defending Italian champions.The report further stated that during the second, Juve’s players felt that they were losing the ball in the middle of the park too easily which led captain Leonardo Bonucci to crticise veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic for being too soft on the opposition’s players.It is believed that the Bosnia & Herzegovina international did not take the criticism well and responded with harsh comments as well.The development will be closely observed by Inter Milan who are currently involved a seemingly two-horse race for the league title in Italy.