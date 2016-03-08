From Turin: Contract renewal offer to Matuidi, details and figures

01 January at 15:50
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eager to extend the contract of veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi in the coming days.

The French international’s current contract with the Turin-based club is set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent in January.

As per the latest development, the Old Lady’s hierarchy are willing to offer Matuidi a two-year contract worth of €3.8 million salary per season.

