From Turin: Contract renewal offer to Matuidi, details and figures
01 January at 15:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eager to extend the contract of veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi in the coming days.
The French international’s current contract with the Turin-based club is set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent in January.
As per the latest development, the Old Lady’s hierarchy are willing to offer Matuidi a two-year contract worth of €3.8 million salary per season.
