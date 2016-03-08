From Turin: De Ligt to return to Juve’s starting XI in January
24 December at 16:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ young centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is set to return to the starting XI in the club’s senior team in January, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Dutch international has been struggling to adjust to life in the Serie A after making a move from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €75 million.
De Ligt has not represented the Turin-based club since December 7 and there were rumours that he has lost the trust of manager Maurizio Sarri who has been preferring Merih Demiral in the centre of the defensive unit alongside Leonardo Bonucci.
However, as per the latest report, those rumours are completely baseless and the 20-year-old should return to the starting lineup in January once the action will resume after the winter break as he is currently recovering from a shoulder dislocation injury which he suffered in the match against Atalanta.
