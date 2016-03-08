From Turin: Four clubs interested in signing Juve’s Pjaca
06 January at 17:20Four clubs from Italian Serie A are interested in signing league giants Juventus’ out-of-favour winger Marko Pjaca in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit after not being given a chance under manager Maurizio Sarri.
As per the latest report, from clubs from the Italy’s top division—Lazio, Parma, Hellas Verona and Cagliari—are interested in signing the player in the ongoing transfer window.
The report further stated that out of all the above mentioned teams, Cagliari are leading the race to sign the Croatia international in the mid-season transfer window.
Pjaca has joined Juve in the summer of 2016 from Croatian club GNK Dinamo Zagreb for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
Since then, the left-footed winger has only managed to represent the Old Lady in 20 matches in all competitions where he only scored a solitary goal.
