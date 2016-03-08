From Turin: Genoa eye signing of two attackers from Torino in January
28 December at 14:50Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are eying a double-signing of attacking players from rivals Torino in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu are struggling in the league campaign where they are placed on the last position of the table with just 11 points from first 17 matches.
As per the latest report, to bolster the squad which can increase chances of survival in the Serie A, Genoa’s hierarchy are looking are looking to sign two attacking players—winger Simone Edera and striker Vittorio Parigini—from Torino in the mid-season transfer window.
Genoa are interested in signing Edera initially on loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the future, something Torino’s hierarchy are not entirely keen about as they are more inclined towards the permanent departure of the 22-year-old.
On the other hand, Parigini is in the final year of his contract with the Turin-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension before January when he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent.
