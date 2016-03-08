From Turin: Juve not interested in signing Spurs’ Eriksen
22 January at 15:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are not interested in signing English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per Rai Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has rejected a number of offers for an extension.
There have been reports in the recent past that Juve are also interested in signing the versatile midfielder.
However, as per the latest report, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy has decided not to make a move for Eriksen because sporting director Fabio Paratici is not entirely convinced.
The news will be a welcome one for Inter Milan who have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old in the recent past as they are looking to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.
