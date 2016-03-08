From Turin: Juve ready to compete with three clubs for PSG’s Mbappe
12 December at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to compete with three clubs in order to sign French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is the hottest young property in the world of football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Juve are also keen on signing the versatile forward and are willing to compete the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid along with English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool.
The 20-year-old joined PSG permanently in the summer of 2018 from league rivals AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €145 million.
Since then, Mbappe has represented the Paris-based club in 103 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 73 goals along with providing 39 assists.
