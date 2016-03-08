From Turin: Juve ready to offer Emre Can to PSG for player swap
16 December at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are willing to offer out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can to French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in order to have a player swap which will also include Leo Paredes, as per La Gazzetta cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Germany international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
As per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy are willing to offer Can to PSG in an exchange of Paredes who himself is having a hard time in cementing his place in the starting XI at the club.
Can has been at Juve since the summer of 2018 when he moved on a free-transfer after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, the 25-year-old has represented Old Lady in 44 matches in all competition where he has managed to score four goals along with providing one assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments