From Turin: Juve reject Everton’s offer for Adrien Rabiot
06 January at 16:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus have rejected an offer of €30 million for midfielder Adrien Rabiot from English Premier League outfit Everton, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has had a tough beginning ever since joining the Turin-based club in the summer as a free-agent after his contract with the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) came to an end.
As per the latest report, Everton—who are currently managed by former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti—have showed their interest in signing Rabiot in the mid-season transfer window and have offered €30 million to acquire the services of the player.
However, Juventus rejected the offer because it did not meet their valuation of the versatile midfielder.
In his short career in Turin, Rabiot has managed to represent the Old Lady in 12 matches in all competitions but has not able to score a goal or provide an assist.
