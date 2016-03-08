From Turin: Juve willing to offer Emre Can to sign Paul Pogba from Man United
24 December at 11:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus are willing to offer out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can in order to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juve but none of them were able to meet United’s valuation of their prized asset.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are still interested in signing the World Cup-winning midfielder and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
The report further stated that for this purpose, the club’s hierarchy are willing to offer Can who is also expected to leave the club in order to get more first-team football ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.
