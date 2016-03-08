From Turin: Juventus not interested in signing Barca’s Vidal in January
21 December at 14:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are not interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports that Juve are considering making a move for Vidal as they are looking set to bid farewell to Emre Can in the mid-season transfer window.
However, as per the latest report, the Italian club’s hierarchy are not interested in making a move for the player who has already played 171 matches for the Old Lady during his four-year stay in Turin.
Vidal has been at Barca since the summer of 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
