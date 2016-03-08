From Turin, Mandzukic continues to train alone ahead of possible transfer
07 December at 11:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic has continued to train alone amidst rumours of him departing from the club in the upcoming transfer window, as per La Gazzetta cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
There have been reports in the recent past that English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eying to make a move for the former Bayern Munich striker in the mid-season transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking unit.
As per the latest report, the 33-year-old has continued to train alone and does not even meet his teammates in Turin anymore.
Mandzukic has been with Juventus since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23.5 million.
