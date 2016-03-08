From Turin: Mertens rejects West Ham offer to stay with Napoli till summer
15 January at 11:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens has rejected an offer from English Premier League outfit West Ham United in order to stay at the club at least until the summer of 2020, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with a contract extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Mertens has rejected an offer from West Ham for a January move as the player is eager to honour his contract with Napoli and leave in the summer as a free-agent.
The report further stated that one of the reasons for Mertens’ rejection of the offer is to overtake Hamsik and become the leading goal scorer of all-time for Napoli.
Mertens has been at the club since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
