From Turin: Roma’s Zaniolo is now Juve’s top target for summer 2020
09 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus are likely to make a move for league rivals AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo in the summer of 2020.
The Turin-based club have been linked with the 20-year-old in the past as well where they tried to sign him but that effort was rather half-hearted.
Since then, a lot has changed. Zaniolo is now a top-performer for the Rome-based club as he is scoring goals and making difference at the decisive moment.
That’s not it as Zaniolo has also extended his contract with the Giallorossi till the summer of 2024.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that such performances on the field has made the Italy international one of the target for the Old Lady in the 2020 summer transfer window.
It is believed that this time, Juve’s bid will be much more than €35-€40 million bid which they did in the summer of 2019.
However, Roma’s hierarchy are still convinced that they have no reason to sell their prized asset any time soon.
