From Turin: Star defender to stay with Torino till summer of 2020
26 December at 15:50Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s star defender Nicolas Nkoulou is set to stay at the club at least till the summer of 2020.
The 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the league rivals AS Roma in the summer transfer window but the deal could not materialise for number of reasons.
As per the latest development, Nkoulou is not expected to leave the Turin-based outfit in the upcoming January transfer window as he is focused on bringing success to his current club in the ongoing campaign.
