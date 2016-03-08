From Turin: Zaza likely to leave club in summer 2020
27 November at 12:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s striker Simone Zaza is likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window next season.
The 28-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time under new manager Walter Mazzarri who is only using him as a backup of first-choice striker Andrea Belotti.
However, as per the latest development, the Turin-based club are not looking to sell Zaza—who has been at the club since the summer of 2018—before the summer transfer window of 2020.
