From Turin: Zaza likely to leave Torino in January

07 December at 13:45
Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s striker Simone Zaza is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 28-year-old is being reportedly unhappy at the club with the lack of playing time under manager Walter Mazzarri who is using him as a backup option only.

As per the latest report, the former Valencia striker is likely to leave the Turin-based in the mid-season transfer window where number of clubs from Italy and abroad are interested in signing him.

