From Turkey, concrete interest in Arsenal defender

13 January at 18:45
Turkish outfit Galatasaray are interested in signing English Premier League club Arsenal’s veteran defender Shkodran Mustafi, as per fotomac.com.

The German international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based club since the summer transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI.

As per the latest report, Galatasaray are interested in signing the 27-year-old in the mid-season transfer window and the deal is likely to happen in the near future.

