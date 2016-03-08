From Turkey: Fenerbahce eager to complete Milan’s Rodríguez deal this week
07 January at 14:35Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are eager to complete the signing of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-favour full-back Ricardo Rodríguez this week, as per Fanatik cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
There have been reports of interest in Rodríguez from number of clubs, from within Italy as well as abroad.
As per the latest report, Fenerbahce are extremely serious about signing the 27-year-old and are likely to send their representatives to Milan this week in order to complete the deal at the earlier.
Rodríguez has been at Milan since the summer of 2017 when he moved from German Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
