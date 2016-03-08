From Turkey: Fenerbahce still keen on signing Roma’s Kolarov
28 November at 14:00Turkish clubs Fenerbahce are still interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran full-back Aleksandar Kolarov, as per Fotomac cited by Calciomercato.com.
Sarı Kanaryalar tried to sign the 34-year-old in the summer transfer window as well but as per the latest report, the club’s representatives have established contacts with their counterparts in Rome to acquire the services of the Serbia international in the mid-season transfer window.
It is believed that Fenerbahce are optimistic about signing the veteran full-back this time around considering the fact that his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2020.
However, Roma’s hierarchy have maintained that they are not interested in selling the former Lazio full-back and a contract renewal should be agreed before the start of the next year.
Kolarov has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
