From Turkey: Galatasaray agree fee for outgoing AC Milan striker

Galatasaray and AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Andre Silva, Turkish website Fanatik reports.



The Portuguese striker failed to justify his € 38 million price-tag last season and the Rossoneri are desperate to sell him this summer.



AC Milan, in fact, have made Gonzalo Higuain their summer transfer priority to strengthen their attacking department but the Rossoneri need to sell Andre Silva, Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic before completing a deal for the Argentinean striker who could arrive on loan or on a permanent deal.



AC Milan are currently negotiating with the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker but, for now, they have reached no agreement for his salary.



​Andre Silva is also in talks with Galatasaray as the two parties have yet to reach an agreement over the player’s wages.



​Although AC Milan and ‘Gala’ have a verbal agreement for the player’s transfer Andre Silva still needs to give green light to his move to Turkey.

