From Turkey: Trabzonspor interested in Inter defender
07 January at 18:10Turkish club Trabzonspor are interested in singing Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s centre-back Andrea Ranocchia in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and has been unable to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Trabzonspor are interested in signing Ranocchia and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer transfer window.
