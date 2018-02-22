From UK: Arteta emerges as Arsenal’s preferred candidate to replace Wenger
15 May at 20:10According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Mikel Arteta is on the verge of being confirmed as Arsenal’s new manager. The Gunners intend to announce Arsène Wenger’s successor within the next week, so that preparations for next season can get underway in advance of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
It remains to be seen who will take up the position of assistant manager, though there is growing speculation that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso could be set to take his first steps on the coaching ladder in North London.
Mikel Arteta has already started making significant plans for his backroom staff at Arsenal: https://t.co/7ksZfDxqfc pic.twitter.com/KMrliy8uAk— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) May 14, 2018
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments