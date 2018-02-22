From UK: Chelsea line up shock swoop for Spurs manager
15 May at 22:10According to the latest reports from Sky Sports News, Chelsea have identified Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their prime target as they begin the process of searching for Antonio Conte’s successor.
Despite still being in post, it is widely accepted that the former Juventus and Italy boss will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, regardless of whether The Blues defeat Manchester United in this weekend’s FA Cup final at Wembley.
SKY SOURCES: Chelsea considering making a move for Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte leaves club. #SSN pic.twitter.com/BvT3quNVKl— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 15, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
