From UK: Inter line up swoop for Man Utd full-back
04 June at 15:30According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Inter have identified Manchester United full-back Daley Blind as one of their key targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 28-year-old Dutch internationalist is one of several players being linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the coming months, while Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has already added the likes of Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martínez to the squad in preparation for next season.
The former Ajax academy starlet is contracted to the Red Devils until June 2019 but, with manager José Mourinho keen to significantly revamp his side in order to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, it seems likely that he will be sacrificed.
Given the fact that La Beneamata have already completed the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer, the arrival of Blind may be an indication that Davide Santon’s time at the club is coming to and end.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments