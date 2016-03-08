From UK: Juve and Tottenham learn price-tag for wantaway Man Utd star
20 June at 17:25Reports from England say that Manchester United want a fee of about 100 million euros for Tottenham and Juventus target Anthony Martial.
The Frenchman Martial joined United from Ligue 1 side Martial in the summer of 2015 and while he did impress in his debut season, Martial's performances have dropped under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho. He made only 18 starts in the Premier League last season.
The Sun report that United want a fee of 100 million euros to let Martial go this summer, with Tottenham and Juventus after the forward.
It is said that Martial prefers a move to Tottenham, but Jose Mourinho will not part ways with the player if an English club wants him, unless a 100 million euros fee is paid for the forward.
Juventus have previously already made contact with Martial.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
