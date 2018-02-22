From UK: Liverpool fear losing teenage sensation amid Leipzig interest
12 May at 14:40According to the latest reports from British newspaper The Telegraph, Liverpool are worried about the possibility of losing Rhian Brewster during this summer’s transfer window, with his contract set to expire on June 30th.
Indeed, the 18-year-old is said to be eyeing up an opportunity to play first team football next season, with Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig having expressed an interest in signing him.
Looks like there’s a good chance Rhian Brewster will be leaving Liverpool this summer. Out of contact. Gladbach and Leipzig very interested. Player considering move abroad. https://t.co/BX8knZEIEu— Jack Sear (@JackSear) May 11, 2018
(The Telegraph)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
