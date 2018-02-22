From UK: Man Utd line up big-money bid for Juventus full-back, PSG target
16 May at 17:45According to the latest reports from British tabloid Daily Mirror, Manchester United have identified Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, José Mourinho has given CEO Ed Woodward the go ahead to make a bid for the former Santos and FC Porto star following this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.
The Red Devils are understood to be willing to pay a fee in the region of €60 million in order to land the 27-year-old’s signature, though it remains unclear how highly the Bianconeri value him.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
