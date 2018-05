According to the latest reports from British tabloid Daily Mirror, Manchester United have identified Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.Indeed, José Mourinho has given CEO Ed Woodward the go ahead to make a bid for the former Santos and FC Porto star following this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. The Red Devils are understood to be willing to pay a fee in the region of €60 million in order to land the 27-year-old’s signature , though it remains unclear how highly the Bianconeri value him.(Daily Mirror)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)