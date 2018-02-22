From UK: Napoli set asking price for Arsenal and Chelsea target
14 May at 12:20According to the latest reports from British tabloid Daily Express, Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has identified Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly as one of his key targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is well aware of the fact that he could lose two or three important players come the end of the season, especially if coach Maurizio Sarri decides to leave Campania in favour of a switch to Chelsea or Monaco.
Vesuviani chiefs have set an asking price of around €60 million for the 26-year-old, who has become one of the most accomplished defenders in world football under the tutelage of Rafael Benítez and the aforementioned Sarri.
It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will face competition in their pursuit of the Senegalese internationalist, with a host of other European sides said to be interested in securing his services.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players could move to the Emirates Stadium over the course of the next few months.
(Daily Express)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments