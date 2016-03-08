From Zidane to Guardiola: All the candidates to replace Allegri at Juve and who is CR7's favourite
05 March at 11:15As we informed you earlier today, Massimiliano Allegri has never been so close to leaving Juventus. The former AC Milan coach either join another top European club after his 5-year spell at the Allianz Stadium, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reportedly expressing their interest in his services.
The 51-year-old could possibly even take a sabbatical year. In that case, the Bianconeri would be forced to pay him his 7.5 million euros salary until June 2020.
In the meantime, Fabio Paratici and the rest of the Juventus management are looking for potential replacements in case Allegri's departure indeed materializes.
Zinedine Zidane remains the favourite, as he is greatly appreciated by president Andrea Agnelli, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Zidane on the bench and is pushing for his arrival in Turin.
However, Zidane is not the only candidate to replace Allegri. Click on the gallery to see all the names considered.
